Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Update

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 462,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.3 days.

Solvay Stock Up 0.8 %

SVYSF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.40. Solvay has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $122.42.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

