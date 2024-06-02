SOLVE Price Tops $0.0177 on Exchanges (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. SOLVE has a market cap of $12.99 million and $200,594.58 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001658 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

