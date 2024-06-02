Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 0.6 %

Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

