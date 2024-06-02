SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Price Performance
BATS HYBL opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06.
About SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF
