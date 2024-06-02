SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Price Performance

BATS HYBL opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06.

About SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

