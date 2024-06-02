SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,039 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $44,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,617,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,520. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

