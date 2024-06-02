SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1504 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Price Performance
OBND stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.72. 1,054 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78.
SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile
