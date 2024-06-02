SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (MBNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF Stock Performance
MBNE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65.
About SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF
