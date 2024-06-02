SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:MBND opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31.
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
