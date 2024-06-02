Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Acquires Shares of 7,088 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,152,557 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

