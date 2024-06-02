Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 40,228 JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC owned about 0.57% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.65. 128,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,191. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.66. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $72.15.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

