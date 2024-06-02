Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 238,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,894,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,098,000 after buying an additional 2,431,740 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,071,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,586,344 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,505 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,806,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.02. 301,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,616. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $40.96.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

