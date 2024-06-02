Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $630,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 92,295,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,475,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,133 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 41,374 shares during the last quarter.

FNDA stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.21. The stock had a trading volume of 352,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,501. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $57.53.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

