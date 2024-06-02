Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

