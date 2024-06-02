SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Cuts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 394,630 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Shell were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Shell by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.78. 3,739,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,840. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

