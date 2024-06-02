Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $133.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,200. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

