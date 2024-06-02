STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.8 days.

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

SNVVF remained flat at $2.95 during trading hours on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

