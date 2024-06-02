Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Stevanato Group has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stevanato Group to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Stevanato Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Stevanato Group stock traded up €0.75 ($0.82) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €20.32 ($22.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,014. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €18.85 ($20.49) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($39.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.09.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The business had revenue of €256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €261.28 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €34.29 ($37.27).

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

