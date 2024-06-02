Stilwell Value LLC Reduces Stake in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Stilwell Value LLC cut its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. FS Bancorp accounts for 3.2% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 1.47% of FS Bancorp worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 284,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FSBW stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $32.79. 43,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,172. The company has a market cap of $255.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $38.70.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.05 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on FSBW

FS Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.