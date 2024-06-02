StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $490.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $489.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.61. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.71. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $367.51 and a 52-week high of $493.00.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $197.57 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%.
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
