StockNews.com Downgrades Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $456.67.

Shares of RACE opened at $411.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $283.20 and a 1-year high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,132 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 12.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,620,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

