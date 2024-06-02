StockNews.com Downgrades Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of PEBK opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $160.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.60.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,959.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBK. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 217,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.
