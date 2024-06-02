StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.12 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 30.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,453,000 after buying an additional 4,586,344 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 71.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 47.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after buying an additional 691,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at about $544,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

