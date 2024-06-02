StockNews.com Lowers Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.25.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of EPC stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 274.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 36,723 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4,213.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 102,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.