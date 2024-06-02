StockNews.com Lowers FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

FRPH opened at $30.60 on Thursday. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FRP by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FRP by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

