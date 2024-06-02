STP Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $103.80 million and $3.88 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05383077 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,260,440.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

