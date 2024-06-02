Stratis (STRAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $38,191.95 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0753 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.01 or 0.05567484 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00052568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00014235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012273 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

