Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Up 42.9% in May

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Strattec Security Trading Up 2.4 %

STRT traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.15 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.42 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strattec Security news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, purchased 7,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $173,602.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 412,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 63.6% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 9.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

See Also

