Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Surmodics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SRDX

Surmodics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.78 million, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.39. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.43. Surmodics had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $31.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Surmodics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 7.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Surmodics in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.