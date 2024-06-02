Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Bought by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 168.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,179 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Suzano were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Suzano by 693.0% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 317,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 277,471 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Suzano by 598.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 116,052 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Suzano by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 69,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Suzano during the fourth quarter worth about $3,760,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Suzano by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 656,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 81,264 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE SUZ traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 3,268,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,233. Suzano S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Suzano

About Suzano

(Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.