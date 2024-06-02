Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.02

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.02 and traded as low as C$1.99. Synex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Synex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.43.

About Synex Renewable Energy

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides engineering services for the control and use of water, primarily the design of hydroelectric and other power generation facilities, hydrology studies, river engineering, and related environmental services.

