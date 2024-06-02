Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 111.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,782,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,551,768. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $160.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.