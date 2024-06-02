TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 30th total of 24,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. HCEP Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,150,000 after buying an additional 4,101,330 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,353,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,771,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,640 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,144,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,501,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,094 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $15.52.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $429.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.03 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.28.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

