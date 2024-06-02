TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 30th total of 24,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. HCEP Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,150,000 after buying an additional 4,101,330 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,353,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,771,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,640 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,144,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,501,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,094 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TAL stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $15.52.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.28.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
