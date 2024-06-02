Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Update

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the April 30th total of 82,200 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 461,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Taoping Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of TAOP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,740. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. Taoping has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $10.20.
Taoping Company Profile
