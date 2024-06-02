Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Update

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the April 30th total of 82,200 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 461,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Taoping Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of TAOP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,740. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. Taoping has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

