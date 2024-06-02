TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Down 16.0% in May

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TAVHY opened at $29.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

