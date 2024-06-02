TD Cowen Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $80.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lowered Pure Storage from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.15.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,793,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,781,000 after buying an additional 663,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,735,000 after acquiring an additional 495,183 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 33.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,104 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,028,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,664,000 after purchasing an additional 160,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 61.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,285 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.