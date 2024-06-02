TD Cowen Trims Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $285.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $330.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $292.79.

CRM stock opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,056,645,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 104.9% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

