Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $26.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FL. Bank of America decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $27.73 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $5,700,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,441,000 after buying an additional 264,598 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 326.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,256,000 after buying an additional 705,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 592,404 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after buying an additional 62,598 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

