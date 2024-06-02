TELUS Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.72.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. TELUS has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $19.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 80.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 39.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 284.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

