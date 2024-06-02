Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,200 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the April 30th total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Tenet Fintech Group Stock Down 17.9 %

PKKFF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 57,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,328. Tenet Fintech Group has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. Tenet Fintech Group had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 182.53%.

Tenet Fintech Group Company Profile

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members.

