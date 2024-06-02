Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.41.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $135.22 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $135.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,598 shares of company stock worth $4,626,535 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 453,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,266,000 after acquiring an additional 240,611 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5,297.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

