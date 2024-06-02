Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.41.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:THC opened at $135.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $135.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,598 shares of company stock worth $4,626,535. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 453,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,266,000 after purchasing an additional 240,611 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5,297.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.