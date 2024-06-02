The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,617 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 60,732 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.61. 5,774,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,812,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.68. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

