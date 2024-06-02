The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EL traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EL. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

