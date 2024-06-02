The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.57. The firm has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $76.25.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,644 shares of company stock worth $5,411,323 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

