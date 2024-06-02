The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $11.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $67.42 and a 52 week high of $103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average of $91.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $59,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,931 shares of company stock valued at $11,848,533. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

