The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Position Reduced by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105,858 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 860,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,074,000 after purchasing an additional 302,664 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 392,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 92,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.37. 4,660,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,831. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

