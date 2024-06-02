The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. New York Times comprises 1.5% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in New York Times by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 386,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 84,033.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in New York Times by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in New York Times by 3,368.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176,734 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Times Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NYT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. New York Times’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Further Reading

