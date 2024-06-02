The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,382 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.12% of Progressive worth $108,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,282 shares of company stock worth $5,884,325. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,520,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,173. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.02. The firm has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

