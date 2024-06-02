The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Progressive by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,591 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Progressive by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,131,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,834 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,528,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,884,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $211.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

