The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Short Interest Update

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 182,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The RMR Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Price Performance

RMR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. 94,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,994. The company has a market capitalization of $746.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.29. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.20 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on The RMR Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

See Also

